Lack of oversight in 2017 election: Audit

An entire ballot box containing ballots left behind at a voting station is just one example of oversight problems seen in the 2017 municipal election, according to a recent audit report.

The audit report also reveals that a number of voting stations were operating in a way that did not protect the secrecy of votes.

Iain MacLean, director of elections for the City of Edmonton, says these are issues that they “unfortunately see every once in a while” during elections, although they try to emphasize in their training process that skipping steps is not okay.

“We are hiring almost 3,000 people on a short term, really one-day basis. So we have a very, very high success rate,” he said.

“We had over 200 voting opportunities throughout the election and these were minimal locations where people did not follow the process that was identified by our election process or by our auditors and it was rectified very, very quickly.”

As for the ballot box being left behind, he says it was only one incident that was dealt with immediately.

“There was an election worker who likely at the end of evening, they missed a step in the process. It happened at one location. It did not impact the vote whatsoever,” he said.

Another issue that came up during the election was with technology.

This was the first election where tablets were used to account for ballots at voting stations. The audit report states the tablets had trouble connecting to Wi-Fi. Other issues included the voting tabulators and ballot printers not working.

MacLean said the 2013 municipal election had five recommendations from the audit report. This election led to two, which means they have made improvements.