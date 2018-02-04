Police looking for suspects behind significant carfentanil seizure

Alberta Health Services has condemned a home in south Edmonton after police seized more than $3.2 million worth of the deadly opioid carfentanil.

Police are on the hunt for those responsible for the substance.

On Jan. 28 Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services discovered a suspicious powder in an empty basement suite during a fire call near 109 Street and 69 Avenue. Police subsequently initiated a drug investigation and found 12 kilograms of white powder, 16 kilograms of blue powder, a similar pink powder substance as well as drug packaging and drug paraphernalia.

The police confirmed the blue and pink powders contained carfentanil, likely destined for street level distribution. The estimated value of the drugs is more than $3.2 million. Police note the deadly nature of the drugs.

“Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl and 5,000 more potent than heroin,” said Insp. Shane Perka. “Given its toxicity, the ingestion of these substances even in trace amount can be lethal.”