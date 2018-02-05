'We want to push the possibilities': Chinook Series to sweep through the city Thursday

In the dead of winter, a Chinook wind brings back the warmth of spring most have forgotten.

To Murray Utas, the artistic director with the Fringe Theatre, that’s the idea behind the Chinook Series: an arts festival showcasing diverse performance art, dance and theatre.

“The beautiful thing we have all committed to here is not only saying that we’re going to look at more of an equity and inclusive nature, we’re actually doing it,” he said.

In its third year, Utas says that the series won’t be alive just in the performances, but between sets as well. “Salon” events will take place in the lobby, where audiences can engage with artists and take part in some interactive performances as well, including a Latin dance party.

“It’s such an incredible way to engage that idea of artist and audience together,” said Utas. “We were able to actually build an event that’s got some weight and some mass, and the ability for an audience to come and really digest some wonderful things that are happening in the heart of our winter.”

The Series comprises five performance streams: Black Arts Matter, Canoe2018, Expanse, Fringe Theatre, and Sound Off. Each stream is curated by each of the three different contributing producing companies, according to Utas.

He says he’s particularly excited that the Series is emphasizing Indigenous voices, including the hoop dancing performance “Hole in the Sky.”

“Within that performance, we’ve created a salon around that conversation called the ‘Sky Talks’,” Utas said. “We’re in such a culture of change right now, with this salon it’s really going to help us find solutions to fly towards this change.”

Director Joshua Jackson told Metro he hopes ‘Hole in the Sky’ will stir up conversation among audiences about Indigenous performance art.

“Some of the coolest pieces I’ve ever seen in my entire life have been Chinook Series,” he said. “We’ve always wanted to do a dance piece … when the opportunity came we kind of just hopped on it.”

Jackson says hoop dancing symbolizes a cyclical revolution, and that the circle is a central belief system in Indigenous culture.

“We don’t want audiences to leave with just a notion that Indigenous dance is this one particular thing and that’s it,” he said.

“We want to push the possibilities using a hoop because there’s a bunch of different kinds of flavours going into this piece, that’s not just contemporary, not just Latin … it’s a melting pot of a lot of different backgrounds.”

The Chinook Series begins Feb. 8 and runs until Feb. 18. It will feature salons and workshops where audiences can get close and personal with the artists, as well as a variety of different theatre, dance and performance art from a variety of different cultures.

“There is no line. I believe that the festival is erasing any sort of idea that there are lines and we’re all coming together to celebrate in honour of gathering and in honour of performance,” said Utas.