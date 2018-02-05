Edmonton police officer charged with assault, still on active duty

An Edmonton police officer was charged with assault Monday.

Const. Jason Bouwmeester was charged with one count of assault stemming from an incident on March 25, 2017, when he "attempted to remove a community member from the Boyle Street Community Centre," according to a press release from the Edmonton Police Service.

Bouwmeester, who was hired in 2013, is still on active duty with EPS in a non-patrol capacity.

The charge comes after an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch and consultation with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.