Michelle Obama sets date for Edmonton speaking event next month

Former first lady and philanthropist Michelle Obama has added Edmonton to her speaking tour next month.

Hosted by the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce (ECC), Obama will be speaking to the ECC at Roger’s Place about her work during her time as first lady, as well as her various initiatives aimed at education and health, according to a release.

“She’s been in sold out engagements across Canada including Vancouver and Calgary and we reached out and we’re so excited we were successful in bringing her to Edmonton,” said Janet Riopel, CEO of the ECC.

Obama will be touring in cities such as Montreal, Dallas, and Indianapolis this month. Riopel says her Edmonton visit is expected to sell out the same way Calgary’s visit sold out.

“She’s passionate and really committed to the initiatives she launched,” she said. “She really resonated with me, and I think she does with a lot of people … somehow, despite this really public life of hers, she appears to be like us -- pretty down to earth.”