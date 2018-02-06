International conference to exhibit art focused on climate change

Science, art and activism will come together in an exhibit called ‘Arts for Change’, a community event taking place in Edmonton as part of the Cities IPCC Cities and Climate Change and Science Conference.

The conference is the first of its kind in Edmonton, where international elected officials, scientists and UN representatives will gather to discuss the latest scientific research and how cities can address global change.

Leading up to the conference, the city announced a number of free events as part of a Community Series for the public to take part in. The art exhibition features works of students and professional artists on subjects of climate change.

Sean Caulfield, a professor in the department of art and design at the University of Alberta, says it’s important to have art as a part of this conference to explain issues around climate change.

“I think art plays an important role in challenging people to think, to bring people together and to engage the public in different ways than other kinds of languages can,” he said. “I think it really plays the vital role in this kind of dialogue.”

Caulfield says art and science combine all the time, as he himself has done a lot of work joining scientists with artists.

“The challenge is artists have to be responsible to learn as much as they can, in order to make work that’s responsible,” he said.

The Community Series, announced by the city on Tuesday, consists of free events that will take place leading up to and during the conference taking place in March.

It includes other events such as Festival of Youth Voices, where youth from around the world will share their climate change concerns and recommendations, another event called Global Students White Paper, where high school students will collaborate online to create a ‘white paper’ on understanding climate change.

Caulfield brought two student artists with their artwork to the city's announcement of the Community Series, to showcase what the public can expect.

One of the artists Brad Fehr, whose paintings were inspired by the Fort McMurray forest fires, said he hopes their art can add some perspective to the conference.

“I think if you think of art as a pool cue it can knock a few balls around and change the dimensions of how these experts (and) policy makers think,” he said.