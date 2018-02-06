Police ask public for info on fuel theft from SUVs
Edmonton police have received reports of gas being stolen from SUVs across the city since mid-December, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.
Thieves remove diesel or gasoline from SUVs by drilling holes in the vehicles' gas tanks.
Investigators have asked the public to be on the lookout for a silver or grey minivan that was reported to be in the area around several of the thefts.
Although they have received more than a dozen reports, investigators believe there are more complaints or witnesses, which is why they are asking the public with information to come forward.
“We’ve received reports of stolen gas from all areas of the city, with a concentration of thefts in southwest, west and northwest neighbourhoods,” EPS Det. Richard Windover said in the release.
He said they had also received reports of theft from areas outside of Edmonton.
“While fuel may not be a high value theft, the damage inflicted on the vehicles involved is significant and is costing drivers thousands of dollars in repairs,” said Windover.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 780-423-4567or #377 from a mobile phone.
