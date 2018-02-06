Edmonton police charge five youth in connection with alleged six-month crime spree

Edmonton police have arrested and charged five youth in connection to a series of alleged robberies, thefts and mischief calls dating back to the summer.

The incidents allegedly occurred in northeast and southwest Edmonton between July 31, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018.

According to police, the suspects committed the crimes throughout the LRT network, at various recreation centres as well as commercial properties in Edmonton. The suspects are not being identified due to being minors.

The alleged crimes ranged from personal robberies, shoplifting, thefts, disturbances and assaults. They were reported at Belvedere, Southgate and Century Park LRT stations, various convenience and grocery stores, as well as at the Clareview, Terwillegar and Saville recreation centres.

Police are calling the alleged incidents crimes of opportunity, where the suspects targeted individuals for expensive items such as cell phones, laptops and clothing.

Police say the suspects were anywhere between 13 and 18 years old. The alleged crimes were committed by groups of between four and 12 suspects.