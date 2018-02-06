Edmonton police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old girl

Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old girl on Jan. 17.

Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl got off a bus in the area of 165 Street and 87 Avenue at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 17, when she was reportedly followed by an unknown male passenger from the same bus.

When she attempted to cross the street near 163 Street and 83 Avenue, the unknown male allegedly grabbed the girl from behind.

The girl was able to break free from the male, who fled the area on foot, police said.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous male, with missing upper teeth and a birthmark or tattoo on his left cheek. He is believed to be in his 40s and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured puffy winter coat, grey sweatpants and a black balaclava with an oval opening.

Police believe it is an isolated incident and no similar occurrences have been reported to date.