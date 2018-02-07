What's in the box? MacEwan University getting mysterious packages from Amazon

MacEwan University’s Students’ Association has had a pile of goodies show up in the mail this winter, including a record player and a yoga mat, but nobody knows where they came from.

MacEwan is one of a string of universities across Canada that has confirmed receiving mysterious packages from Amazon in recent weeks.

Students’ Association President Stephanie Nedoshytko said she has counted more than 10 since just before the winter break.

“It’s really strange. We definitely can’t figure it out yet, who’s sending it or why they’re sending it,” Nedoshytko said.

“At first, we thought that someone within the organization just forgot to change the address or ordered things to the office instead of their home.

"And then we realized no one was picking them up from the front desk, and that’s when we noticed other students associations and student unions going through the same process.”

While student groups at the University of Lethbridge and Calgary’s Mount Royal University have reported getting sex toys in the mail, Nedoshytko said MacEwan has not received anything risqué.

Most of the unsolicited gifts have actually been useful.

“We had some aromatherapy devices including diffusers, we had sleep masks, we had compression socks, and then we had some charging cords and little things like that,” she said.

The only item they sent back was a set of baby clothes, because a staff member had a return label from Amazon.

Nedoshytko is taking advantage of the deluge of random gifts by offering them as prizes for student draws at school events.

“Especially the record player, that’s a pretty cool item that I’m sure some students would like to receive,” she said.

University of Alberta Students’ Union spokesperson Alix Kemp said in an e-mailed statement her student group has also received “a number of unknown packages from Amazon.”

“However, because the packages were not addressed to a particular individual or department within the Students’ Union, the packages were returned to the sender without being opened,” Kemp said.

More than a dozen student groups across the country, from B.C. to the Maritimes, have reported receiving mystery packages from Amazon.