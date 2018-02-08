Updated: Edmonton Humane Society evacuated due to 'suspicious packages'

The Edmonton Humane Society was evacuated Thursday at 12:40 p.m. due to two suspicious packages on site, according to a post sent out from the organization's Twitter account.

"The safety of our team and visitors is of the utmost importance. We will release more information as we receive it from the police," the tweet reads.

A police spokesperson told Metro just before 3 p.m. that EPS bomb technicians investigated but found there was "no threat."