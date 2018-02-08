Edmonton school hosts their own Olympic opening ceremony

The official opening ceremony for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games will happen in Korea on Friday, but 8,000 kilometres away, a group of Edmonton students got a taste of the much-hyped event one day early.

On Thursday, students at Patricia Heights School had their own school-wide opening ceremony complete with a flag parade and Olympic torch relay, though their flame was made of paper.

“We wanted to celebrate and promote the Winter Olympics and get the kids excited about being physically active,” said Kathy Gregg, a grade 1 teacher who is also a speed skater and former Olympian.

Each grade, from elementary to Grade 6 represented a different country, chosen from the top 7 medaling countries at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Gregg says it took her a week to organize the event for the kids, who embraced the idea.

“They were great, they were crazy excited and yelling and screaming. It was fun,” she said.

For Grade 6 student Molly Boryski, the highlight was reading the Olympic Oath.

"It was really really fun and I got to sit besides a lot of my friends and we sang 'O Canada'. It was just really fun," she said.

Boryski says she has watched a number of previous Olympic games but admitted that the figure skaters are her favourite to watch.

“They were so pretty,” she said.

Gregg says she felt it was important get the kids excited for the Olympics.

“It’s going to be in the media, on TV, everywhere they look for the next two weeks,” she said.