Elderly motorist charged after pedestrian hit in southeast Edmonton

A woman struck by the driver of a car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.

The male driver of the Hyundai vehicle has been charged with careless driving, according to a press release from police.

Police said the 26-year-old woman was walking across 66 Street and 12 Avenue in a marked crosswalk around 7:25 a.m. when she was hit by the vehicle driven by an elderly male.