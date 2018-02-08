Elderly motorist charged after pedestrian hit in southeast Edmonton
Police say the woman was walking in a marked crosswalk
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A woman struck by the driver of a car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.
The male driver of the Hyundai vehicle has been charged with careless driving, according to a press release from police.
Police said the 26-year-old woman was walking across 66 Street and 12 Avenue in a marked crosswalk around 7:25 a.m. when she was hit by the vehicle driven by an elderly male.
Paramedics treated her on the spot and transported her to the hospital.