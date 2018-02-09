Edmonton fans get read to cheer, as PyeongChang Olympics open Friday

Get ready sports fans, it's that time again.

The PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games open Friday, which means devoted local spectators are gearing up for their own test of endurance: two weeks of watching, celebrating and cheering athletes on.

There is a 16-hour time difference between Edmonton and the South Korean city, which means many events will be happening at odd hours, so some businesses are already planning how to accomodate fans.

All of the Hudsons Pubs in the city are planning to change their hours of operation for gold medal hockey games, which has become an Olympic tradition for them.

“We opened at, I think it was three or four in the morning when it was in Sochi and we had a massive party and everyone came out and we did breakfast specials and celebrated and stuff,” said Taylor Iwaasa, assistant manager of the 109 Street location.

He added that they tend to see a bump in traffic during the games in general. This year, the chain is planning on sending a Canadian flag to the closing ceremonies, that customers can sign for a $25 donation to a fund for athletes.

“The turnout and the support for the sports is definitely amazing,” Iwaasa said.

“Obviously hockey is the biggest pull as always. Everyone is always into it and just in general it’s a very positive atmosphere."

1ST RND on 104 Avenue is getting ready to roll out an Olympic-themed menu, including burgers and imported beers, according to staff member Patrycja John.

John said the biggest crowds are, naturally, for hockey.

"It will be packed," she said. "Last year we got a huge crowd for the events, people were taking time off during lunch to come in and see them. Kids are allowed so everyone can come."