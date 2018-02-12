Community organizers rally Edmontonians to watch and discuss Black Panther

A community organizer is rallying Edmontonians to watch and discuss the blockbuster movie Black Panther.

Osas Eweka-Smith, organizer of the Edmonton Natural Hair Show, launched a Facebook page to get people going together for a Thursday screening at City Centre Mall, the first of three community-organized events in the coming week.

Tarisai Rundofa has organized a Friday gathering at Scotiabank Theatre, which encourages “African, Carribean and Afro-Latinx Edmontonians” to attend, while youth group YEG – the Come Up is getting people to attend a Monday screening at South Edmonton Common.

Eweka-Smith said Black Panther is “a big turning point for Hollywood” from her perspective, for its almost all-black cast and strong female characters, but particularly for its positive depiction of Africa.

“For me, being a Nigerian, I just really appreciate the fact that it shines a positive light, in a meaningful way, on Africa and its people,” she said.

“That is exciting, it’s something positive to see compared to the way most Hollywood films are – if it’s not slavery it’s about gangs. This is different and it’s really positive.”