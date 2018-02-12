Edmonton police officers cleared after man hits head on pavement

Edmonton police have been cleared of wrongdoing after a man was hospitalized following the use of a Taser.

According to a press release from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), officers responded to a call about a man believed to be carrying a knife and a machete near Jasper Avenue and 90 Street on June 20, 2016 around 6:45 a.m.

Officers found the man running away, holding a knife in one hand, and pursued him on foot before confronting him.

Officers told the man to drop the knife and he compiled, but “did not follow any other commands,” according to the release. The man then advanced on one officer “aggressively and with closed fists” before an officer standing behind him deployed the taser.

The taser caused the man to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

Officers arrested him and took him into custody, and EMS took him to hospital where it was determined he had sustained a serious but non-life-threatening head injury.

The man later “acknowledged being under the influence of an unknown intoxicant and indicated he had no memory of the incident," according to the release.