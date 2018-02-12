Notley says she wants progress within days from feds on B.C. pipeline dispute

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants progress within days from Ottawa in resolving the B.C. pipeline dispute or her government will look at further retaliatory measures.

Notley says she doesn't want to escalate the feud, but says B.C.'s actions on the Trans Mountain pipeline are illegal and must be reversed.

Two weeks ago, B.C. Premier John Horgan's government announced it was looking at restricting expanded flows of oil into the province, pending a review to make sure that such spills could be properly cleaned up.

The federal government has already OK'd the Trans Mountain line expansion, from Edmonton to Burnaby, and constitutionally has the final say on interprovincial projects like pipelines.

In response, Notley has announced she has suspended talks with B.C. to buy $500 million worth of electricity and has halted imports of B.C. wine, worth about $70 million a year.