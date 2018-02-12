News / Edmonton

Police seek help finding 'high risk' offender

EPS looking for man wanted for mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation

Edmonton police are looking for help finding a man who is wanted for mischief under $5,000 and three counts of breach of probation.

In a press release, police describe 30-year-old Wilfred Morris Souvie as as 6’1” and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Souvie is considered a high-risk offender and should not be approached.

