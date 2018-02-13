News / Edmonton

Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton and surrounding area

Environment Canada issued the alert Tuesday afternoon

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Edmonton and area.

Environment Canada

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Edmonton and area.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Edmonton and surrounding area Tuesday afternoon.

According to their website a "patchy area of rain" has developed west of the city near Edson and Whitecourt that will move southeastward throughout the day.

The warning notes that rain falling onto cold, snow-covered surfaces may result in slippery conditions.

People should note that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

To report severe weather, you can email ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet using #ABStorm.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views