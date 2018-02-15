Alberta Party excited about growing membership, prepares for leadership vote
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — The Alberta Party says its membership numbers have grown substantially since it announced a leadership race last March.
Back then there were 1,024 card-carrying members.
Party president Rhiannon Hoyle says that number has swelled to 6,543.
Hoyle says the boom in growth is exciting but now the party must move on to the next step and connect with people in communities across the province.
Party members are to vote for a leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27.
The candidates include former Edmonton mayor Stephen Mandel, Calgary MLA Rick Fraser and Calgary lawyer Kara Levis. (CHED)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Blogger faces off against politically-connected businessman in Vancouver court
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car
-
CRA executes Panama Papers search warrants in West Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto