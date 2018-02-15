Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Chief calls for crown meeting with PM Trudeau

The chief of an Indigenous community near Edmonton is calling for a crown meeting of Canada’s chiefs with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Chief Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation said he is “intensely skeptical” of Trudeau’s Wednesday announcement that the federal government will develop a new framework to recognize and implement Indigenous rights in Canadian laws, legislation and policies.

Alexis said Indigenous leaders need to be sitting at the table for every step of the process creating the framework if it’s going to benefit them rather than serve the interests of government.

“Bring the Indigenous people to the table to work with them in collaboration and co-operation – not do a survey and take the information and move ahead,” Alexis said. “Actually build together.”

Trudeau said the government will overhaul the way it relates to Canada’s Indigenous populations, but Alexis said he’s heard those promises before.

“When we have the Treaty that’s there, the United Nations Declaration, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations, those are not being used yet. So why are we trying to create something else?” he said.

Trudeau said the government will consult with First Nations, Metis and Inuit people on the new approach, and can work together to solve problems like unclean drinking water on reserves and high suicide rates among Indigenous youth.

The Recognition and Implementation of Indigenous Rights Framework, set to roll out later this year, will include new legislation that could give the federal government new ways to help Indigenous communities rebuild.

Alexis is concerned that, without extensive involvement from Indigenous leaders, the framework could further isolate Indigenous communities.