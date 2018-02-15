City unveils plans for proposed Centre Line LRT down Whyte Avenue

Edmontonians got the first look at the city’s recommended route for the Centre Line LRT, which proposes running a track down the middle of Whyte Ave.

The new line was devised to connect downtown with Strathcona and the city’s eastern neighbourhoods, but the exact streets the train would run down has been the subject of much debate.

The plans unveiled at the first public consultation Thursday night show city staff is recommending the train start at Bonnie Doon before running down Whyte Avenue. It would make a stop at HUB Mall at the University of Alberta and then cross the river to the Legislature and connect to the future Valley Line West at 102 Avenue.

Satya Gadidasu, project manager of the Centre Line LRT, said plans were based on public input that favoured a train on Whyte.

“Whyte Avenue is right from the beginning, people who provided input, said it was a place they wanted to go,” he said.

“That’s where they have focused on (because it) attracts to lots of festivals or weekend events.”

Most of the people in attendance at the public consultation, which is the first in a series, were in favour of the plan.

Oliver resident Delores Steinlicht says the route will help with her commute.

“Going on Whyte Avenue is really nice because there are things I do not go to, that I would if it was easier to get to,” she said. “I have both bussed and driven down Whyte Avenue and this will get a lot of people from one end to the other very easily.”

Some people, however, raised concerns about the delays the train would cause in the popular shopping area.

Healthcare worker Edmon Rotea questioned the train running right by the University of Alberta hospital.

“Especially with patients and students, various health care workers, emergency vehicles and ambulances. We are all familiar with the delays with the Metro Line and traffic,” he said.

Monica Istvan shared the same concerns, although she was also worried about the route along 109 Avenue.

“The only choices, living in the neighbourhood, is the multi-user pathway or the side where the trucks get stuck under the bridge all the time,” she said.

“No matter how they route that it’s going to be an impact on the pedestrians and bicycle users.”

There are two more public engagement sessions happening at the following times:

Date: Tuesday February 27, 2018 (4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Location: St. Basil’s Cultural Centre 10819 71 Avenue

Date: Wednesday February 28, 2018 (4:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.)