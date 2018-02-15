Edmonton designer only one in the city to create African prints for curvy women

Standing next to a rack of dresses and skirts in bright blues, oranges and pinks, Nwamaka Agbakoba has a message for the women who buy her clothes.

“You don’t have to lose like one million pounds to be beautiful. Our tagline is that love yourself in the clothes that you wear,” she says.

The Edmonton designer describes her work as African inspired but with a “modern twist" for a western audience. But she's also found a niche catering to the plus-size market, which she points out is often underserved by the fashion industry at large.

“Continually there is discussion in the fashion industry even if we take away the African print."

Agbakoba is gearing up for a second appearance at Edmonton's African Fashion Week--which starts back up for the fifth time this Saturday--the event she credits with kickstarting her brand.

The week-long event introduces designers and vendors of African heritage to the local fashion community.

Agbakoba says her background influences all of the work she does: "even if it's regular plain colour you have patterns that are patches of Africa print in it,” she says of her line.

Last year was the first time Agbakoba had shown her designs outside of the city's Nigerian community, and this year she's returning with a 25 per cent boost in sales, and a nomination in the fashion designer category.

“I had great images from that show to basically put online as a bonafide designer,” she said. “I’ve put myself out there and a lot more people have inquired since then. I’ve even had men who have asked if you create something for men.”

But Agbakoba is loyal to her base of customers that she describes as “women who like to dress up."

Her clothing features frilly sleeves and hemlines designed to show off curves, a choice the designer says is deliberate. She caters to sizes 10 to 22, because Agbakoba says, as a curvy woman herself she knows how hard it can be to find styles in those sizes.

“There is really a need to cater to that segment. I don't think there is a lot of focus on that.”