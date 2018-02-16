5 things to do this Family Day weekend

Family Day Alberta

When: Feb. 19

Where: All over Alberta

This Monday the province is opening the doors to all parks, historic sites and museums, which will be free for your enjoyment. If you are the adventurous kind that want to do more than just sit at home this long weekend, pack your bags and see what the province has to offer with vintage vehicles, tasty treats, archeological digs, fossils and the great outdoors in general.

The Downtown Defrost at Silver Skate Festival

When: Sunday ( 4:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: Free

Bring your best dance moves to Hawrelak Park with the city’s favourite DJs alongside international talent for a night of wild dance partying. But don’t worry, the event is listed family-friendly so everyone can shake it to tunes. Hawrelak Park will also be decorated with lights and decorations so you can get that instagrammable shot with the fam. There will be food and drinks and a designated area for alcohol.

Family Day Festivities at the Reuse Centre

When: Feb 15 ( Noon - 3 p.m.)

Where: 6835-83 Street

Cost: $5

Get your family together for a day of activities that include a fire breathing dragon craft, facility tours and a balloon artist. There will also be popcorn and a chance to buy board games, puzzles and crafting supplies for later.

Front Yards In Bloom

When: Feb 15 - Feb 25

Where: Your own front yard

Cost: Free

This Family Day the City of Edmonton is encouraging families to be creative together by transforming their front yards into winter-themed displays using snow, ice or any winter related decorations. Families can create different displays that are either artistic, decorative or interactive and then send photo submissions of their creations to the city on their website. Winners will win passes to Ice Castle or the Snow Valley Ski Club.

Family Day at the Legislature

When: Feb 19 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: Alberta Legislature

Cost: Free