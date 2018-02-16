Alberta government lays out cannabis competition rules

Alberta laid out rules for competition in the cannabis industry Friday.

As part of a new set of regulations and licensing rules, Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley announced that no single person, business or organization will be allowed to hold more than 15 per cent of cannabis retail licenses across the province.

Legalization is expected to take effect this summer.

“This is going to ensure that no one’s going to corner the market right away,” Ganley said.

Applications for cannabis retail licenses were posted on the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission’s website Friday, and the AGLC will start reviewing submissions on March 6.

Retail operators will have to submit criminal background checks and licences will not be issued to anyone with links to organized crime or with a history of drug trafficking – although an applicant will not be automatically disqualified by a minor cannabis possession conviction.

Stores cannot be built within 100 meters of schools or healthcare facilities and will be allowed to open between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m., mirroring liquor store hours.

Municipalities, however, will have the power to alter buffer zones and opening hours through their own bylaws.

Cannabis will not be sold in the same place as alcohol, pharmaceuticals and tobacco sales will be permitted.

Purchases and public possession will be limited to 30 grams, as per federal rules.

The AGLC will oversee distribution, compliance and enforcement of the cannabis retail system.