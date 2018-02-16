Alberta's Notley wants action on B.C. pipeline impasse by next week

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants progress in the Trans Mountain pipeline impasse by next week or she will take further retaliatory action.

Notley says she wants British Columbia to reverse its decision to ban increased shipping of bitumen off its coast pending a review of spill safety measures.

Alberta believes the move will effectively kill the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, which the province deems critical to getting a better price for its oil.

Federal officials are meeting with their counterparts in B.C. to find a solution to the dispute, which is now in its third week.

Notley says the federal government — not B.C. — has the final say on what is transported through interprovincial pipelines.

She has already ended talks to buy more electricity from B.C. and has stopped the import of that province's wine into Alberta.

She has struck a 19-member committee to find ways to put further pressure on B.C.