Doobie-dos and dont's: Alberta to outline specifics on cannabis sales

EDMONTON — Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley is to reveal specifics today on how cannabis will be sold in Alberta when marijuana is legalized later this year.

Premier Rachel Notley's government has already passed a bill that says private operators will be allowed to sell cannabis in storefront locations while the province will handle online sales.

The minimum age to purchase and use marijuana will be 18.

The bill says marijuana won't be allowed in existing no-smoking zones, or at playgrounds, sports fields and splash parks.

Alberta has also passed rules to bring traffic penalties for drug-impaired driving in line with the rules for alcohol-related offences.