Ellerslie Road closed due to train derailment

Ellerslie Road is closed in both directions between Parsons Road and Gateway Blvd due to a train derailment.

Edmonton police responded to a cargo train derailment at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire department was also on scene Friday afternoon.

“There is no hazardous cargo on the scene so there is no threat to public safety,” said EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout.

Police are are asking to avoid the area, as they say it may remain closed for some time.

