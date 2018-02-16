Ellerslie Road closed due to train derailment
Edmonton police responded to the derailment at 2:30 p.m. Friday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ellerslie Road is closed in both directions between Parsons Road and Gateway Blvd due to a train derailment.
Edmonton police responded to a cargo train derailment at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The fire department was also on scene Friday afternoon.
“There is no hazardous cargo on the scene so there is no threat to public safety,” said EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout.
Police are are asking to avoid the area, as they say it may remain closed for some time.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Controversial 'burned rock' foul causes a stir for Canadians at Olympic curling
-
Hedley dropped by management, radio, tour opener amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Oil patch workers leaving Fort Mac in droves, with Edmonton as the top destination
-
Three men arrested after alleged fight, gunshot heard in Halifax