One for the record books: World's Longest Hockey Game reclaims title

It may have taken 251 hours, but the Edmonton region has reclaimed its title as home of the World’s Longest Hockey Game.

The Alberta Cancer Foundation’s World’s Longest Hockey Game came to a close Monday night just outside of Edmonton, with 40 players rotating shifts over 11 days to reclaim a spot in the Guinness World Records. A similar event in Buffalo, N.Y. took the title in 2016 and 2017.

By Monday night, the event had raised more than $850,000 for the Terry Fox Research Institute’s PROFYLE project, which supports pediatric oncology research programs nationwide. And that’s not including last-minute donations.

“It takes 800 volunteers to make this event happen … the community of Sherwood Park and Edmonton really makes this happen for us and if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here,” said Carrie Creaser, one of the event organizers with the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Some of the players have raised upwards of $40,000, but it’s their resilience and dedication that is truly impressive, Creaser said.

“They have the most incredible amount of passion and strength to make this happen … They’ve given up their holiday time, their time with their families to be here, so it’s a very large dedication,” Creaser said.

“It always ends on Family Day on purpose. The families are out all here. They camp, volunteer and spend the entire 11 days out here as well.”