Pedestrian access to Century Park LRT station needs improvement, report confirms

In a report coming to the Urban Planning Committee on Tuesday, the city says pedestrian access from the Blue Quill neighbourhood to Century Park LRT station needs improvement.

Currently the LRT station connects to the neighbourhood through an overpass that crosses over 111 Street, but Erin Toop, general supervisor for the city's planning branch, says they found that pathway to be “convoluted”.

“Our analysis shows that the neighbourhood could benefit from an additional access that is somewhere south of that existing pedway towards 23 Avenue,” she said.

She says they found it takes people an extra five minutes to reach the LRT station using the indirect route from the southeast of the neighbourhood.

The original motion to explore options that could improve pedestrian connections was put forward by Ward 10 Coun. Michael Walters. He says he had heard from the public that access to not only the station, but also other businesses in the area could be improved.

“Particularly the seniors apartment (residents) across the street that want to go to the health care facility provided in Century Park, drug store, the Safeway, those are things that people on the south side of 23 Avenue use and need to walk to.”

The report also states that houses located northeast of the station are a five-minute walk away, but due to the indirect route, it takes people 10 additional minutes to reach the LRT station.

“Transit-oriented development inherently has to be pedestrian-friendly to be successful,” Walters said.

“We need to prioritize the movement of pedestrians to any transit facility as every transit user is a pedestrian first.”

Although the suggestion in the report would provide easy access to Century Park LRT station if implemented, the report also warns council that adding a pathway would mean changing the noise barrier on 111 Street and increased foot traffic to the area, something residents may not approve of.