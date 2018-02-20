News / Edmonton

City of Edmonton launches lobbyist registry

Mayor Don Iveson says the registry will 'lift the veil' off some of council's dealings

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson participates in an interview with the Canadian Press in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson participates in an interview with the Canadian Press in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

The city of Edmonton has launched a lobbyist registry.

Mayor Don Iveson announced Tuesday that any person or organization requesting a meeting “regarding a financial interest or policy change in a city decision” will now be required to add themselves to the registry.

Lobbyist meetings with Iveson and his office staff will be logged and reported publicly every two months.

“While a culture of ‘open by default’ now permeates much of what we do, there’s more work to do to ensure City Hall is open and plain in its dealings with those lobbying members of Council, including myself,” Iveson said in a press release.

“By instituting greater oversight and ensuring more transparent practices, we can work to lift the veil off some of council’s dealings and eliminate perception that anyone has the inside track at City Hall.”

Iveson is encouraging city councillors to also adopt registries.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views