City of Edmonton launches lobbyist registry

The city of Edmonton has launched a lobbyist registry.

Mayor Don Iveson announced Tuesday that any person or organization requesting a meeting “regarding a financial interest or policy change in a city decision” will now be required to add themselves to the registry.

Lobbyist meetings with Iveson and his office staff will be logged and reported publicly every two months.

“While a culture of ‘open by default’ now permeates much of what we do, there’s more work to do to ensure City Hall is open and plain in its dealings with those lobbying members of Council, including myself,” Iveson said in a press release.

“By instituting greater oversight and ensuring more transparent practices, we can work to lift the veil off some of council’s dealings and eliminate perception that anyone has the inside track at City Hall.”