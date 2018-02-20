City vows to go ahead with public consultation on Touch the Water project

A proposal reimagining the north banks of the North Saskatchewan as a pedestrian-friendly promenade returned to the urban planning committee Tuesday with two new potential designs.

City staff unveiled the designs for the area west of the Walterdale Bridge — both featuring bike lanes and viewing platforms overlooking the river — and got a commitment from councillors to move forward on public consultations for the Touch the Water project.

“I look forward to what Edmontonians have to say about the different options,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “Would they see it as desirable? Would they want to go to it themselves? Would they bring their families and their out-of-town guests there?”

The area currently has a shared-use path that administration says gets a lot of traffic from cyclists, joggers and dog walkers. The new plans were proposed several years ago to improve access to the river valley for all.

In a report presented to the committee, administration pointed out some risk factors to the plan, including damage to the natural environment and that the city could appear “unco-ordinated” in its approach to the central river valley.

Iveson said he understands people might have concerns but believes now is the right time to carry on with this project.

“There is a real thirst to get not just into the river valley but down to the river’s edge itself. So this might be a more sustainable and safe and more effectively programmable opportunity to do that kind of thing,” he said.