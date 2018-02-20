Edmonton man charged for online threats against Trudeau

An Edmonton man has been charged in connection to threats made online against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

RCMP said in a press release Tuesday that their Integrated National Security Enforcement Team was alerted on Feb. 5 to threats made against the Canadian government, including Trudeau, on social media.

Investigators used “evidenced-based and intelligence-led techniques” to identify the account the messages originated from, according to the release.

The investigation identified an Edmonton address and the suspect was arrested on Feb. 15.

Robert Dale Kerr, 41, was charged with one count of uttering threats contrary to Section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

He was released from custody but has been banned from going within 500 metres of any place where Trudeau might be.

Kerr is also prohibited from leaving Alberta and accessing any social media sites.