Edmonton man charged with threatening prime minister on social media
EDMONTON — Police have charged an Edmonton man with threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
RCMP say the man was arrested last Thursday following an investigation into social media posts.
The RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team says Mounties became aware of the threats on Feb. 5.
Investigators were then able to trace the posts to an Edmonton address.
Robert Kerr, who is 41, has been charged with one count of uttering threats and has been released on bail.
Kerr is to appear in Edmonton provincial court on Thursday.
