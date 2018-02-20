'Historic day': New Treaty 8 family and child services office opens in Edmonton

A newly established Treaty 8 Urban Child and Family Services Office in Edmonton aims to keep Indigenous families together by focusing on prevention and early intervention rather than child apprehension.

The office officially opened on Tuesday, with Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott announcing the federal government’s investment of $4.2 million. That money will support case management work, intervention services, mental wellness services for children and respite care for families with high-needs children.

“Based right here in Edmonton, this is an office that is following a model of prevention. Not taking children away from their families, but preventing the need for children to be apprehended,” Philpott said.

The new office also comes with an important change in federal legislation, allowing the Urban and Child and Family Services Office to provide services to Treaty 8 children who live off reserve.

“To do any services off reserve, we weren’t allowed to do that because then you would lose your funding,” said Darin Keewatin, the new office’s executive director.

“A child living on reserve should have equitable service whether they live on reserve as opposed to off reserve,” he added. “So we’re here to flip that around and make every service (available) for those children and youth, and most importantly the families, to preserve their culture and tradition.”

There are more than 300 children from Treaty 8 territory in care in Edmonton, said the office's chairperson Erica Jagodzinsky.

Philpott acknowledged that Indigenous children are “vastly overrepresented” in Alberta’s child care system. Of approximately 7,300 children in care, about 70 per cent are Indigenous.

“We absolutely have to do better so that these kids can be home,” she said.

Nations of Treaty 8 Grand Chief Rupert Meneen said it was a “historic day” for the Treaty 8 territory, and called the office an important step in keeping Indigenous culture and traditions strong among families.

“Each child that is taken out of the community diminishes us and makes our communities that much darker. If we need a historical example of this, we don’t need to look any further than the Indian residential Schools and what they did to our communities,” Meneen said.