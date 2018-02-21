News / Edmonton

Edmonton council committee recommends city lift combative sports ban

The ban could end next week, pending approval from council

Edmonton heavyweight Tim Hague poses at a weigh-in Portland, Ore. on Friday Aug. 28, 2009. The Edmonton elementary school where fighter Tim Hague taught is calling his death after a boxing match on the weekend a tragedy.

Neil Davidson / The Canadian Press

Edmonton’s combative sports ban is set to be lifted next week, pending city council’s approval.

The city’s community and public services committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend lifting the moratorium, with council to make the final decision on Feb. 28.

If council votes in favour, it would end immediately.

Council enacted the moratorium on Dec. 7, 2017, following a review into the June 2017 death of boxer and UFC fighter Tim Hague.

It was initially set to remain in place until Dec. 31, 2018.

