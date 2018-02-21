Dance performance brings mental health to centre stage

A new dance performance by Citie Ballet is shining a light on a condition that is often invisible: mental illness.

See Me is a ballet choreographed by Edmontonian Kiera Keglowitsch, in collaboration with the Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts. It’s the first time Citie Ballet has joined forces with a collective of disabled artists for a performance.

Keglowitsch has struggled with anxiety since she was a child, so she jumped at the opportunity to help build a greater understanding of mental health challenges through her chosen artform of dance.

The title ‘See Me’ ties in with how mental illness is often invisible.

“With anything, even other forms of illness or disease, when people can’t see them, they don’t often know how to interact with you, or they don’t know you have it at all,” Keglowitsch said.

She was further inspired by the work of lead artist Scott Berry, who has cerebral palsy and a vision disability.

“I think the words he used were ‘To have people look at you but not see you’, which kind of resonated with me,” Keglowitsch said.

“There’s a really interesting bridge between people with cognitive disabilities and people who otherwise aren’t perceived as having a disability, but who have mental health issues,” she added. "I think those work in opposing ways but also complement each other."

The piece that inspired Keglowitsch was titled Confusement, which Berry created to express what it’s like for people with disabilities who don’t feel understood by society at large. Berry created the visual backdrops for See Me and is the lead artist.

“The idea was to make sure other people would not be ignored, especially people in wheelchairs, walkers, who are deaf, so on,” Berry said. “I understand people like that. Other people try to, but don’t understand it."

Sheri Somerville, executive director of Citie Ballet, has volunteered with the Nina Haggerty Centre for nearly a decade, but is excited to collaborate in a more formal capacity.

“I think as an organization, we’re very cognizant of the fact that art has a unique ability and opportunity to always be mindful of social purpose,” she said.

“We want to normalize mental disability, with people who view themselves as artists,” she added. “We’re allowing them to not only be framed just by their disability, but also their ability.”

Keglowitsch said See Me explores a wide range of emotions and experiences that reflect mental health challenges, through “vignettes of different types of feelings”.

“I try and take the audience and the dancers through feelings of helplessness and hopelessness … That feeling of having no one there to help you,” she said.

She hopes the performance will prompt viewers to not judge people by their appearances, and inspire a greater understanding of what people with invisible illnesses go through.

“I hope that they just question themselves and their ideas about mental health and mental illness, their assumptions, and hopefully think about them more critically,” she said.