City could save $17M by agreeing to permanently close coliseum

The city is one step closer to saving $17 million they'd otherwise have to pay to Oilers Entertainment Group by cancelling a sponsorship agreement dating back to the deal for Roger’s Place.

The cancellation of the agreement is conditional on the the city permanently closing the coliseum, which the city took over on Jan. 1.

Back in 2013, the city agreed to pay OEG $2 million a year over a 10-year period as part of a sponsorship agreement that included paying for a suite in the building and a long-term advertising deal. They also agreed to not renovate or rebuild Rexall Place.

But a committee voted Thursday to get out of the deal early. It's a decision that, if approved by council, will mean saving money but saying goodbye to the Coliseum.

“The (memorandum of understanding) has been signed and is a statement of intent by both parties. But it’s not legally binding until council makes this motion and it gets approved,” said Lyall Brenneis, with the city’s Edmonton Exhibition Lands Transformation.

So far, the city has made three $1 million payments to Oilers Entertainment Group over roughly 18 months. Pending council's approval, they'll now be off the hook for the next 8 and a 1/2 years.

“The $17 million we get back … is in essence available to us to deal with the transitional costs around the site,” said Mayor Don Iveson at a Thursday Executive Committee meeting.

Some of those transitional costs include maintaining the coliseum and the entire exhibition site, like security, lighting and heating.

The deal opens the question about what will ultimately happen to the coliseum.

“If there are no opportunities to repurpose, demolition is something that could and would need to occur at some point in time, whether we do it or someone else is yet to be determined,” Brenneis said.

Demolition of the site could cost $15 to $25 million, council heard on Thursday,.

The next step is a consultation and review process, including a Request For Expression of Interest for the site, likely sometime in mid-March. A Request For Proposals to see if anyone wants to purchase the site is slated for later in 2018.