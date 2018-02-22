Edmonton's 'Local Love' aims to take the hassle out of getting hitched

It’s the wedding show for people who hate wedding shows.

On Sunday, Amy Bohn is holding the fourth Edmonton instalment of ‘Local Love’, a “boutique pop-up” style wedding show for couples and vendors who may be intimidated by large, expensive wedding fairs.

After a successful expansion to Winnipeg this past season, Bohn is expanding to Saskatoon this year.

“We try and take away the pressure and make it as relaxed as possible,” Bohn said, who came up with the idea through her own experience with brides as a makeup artist.

“The bride has got list upon list of things to worry about, half the time they don’t enjoy the morning or getting ready for the wedding,” Bohn added.

She was further inspired when she helped organize her business partner’s wedding, and found large wedding fairs to be very impersonal and stressful.

“There’s no pressure, you don’t have to give up your email to get a whole bunch of garbage and spam,” Bohn said.

The event is helpful for those who are perhaps aiming for a less fancy affair.

“We’ve had brides who had 20 people max at their wedding, but just really needed to meet the right photographer or right caterer,” Bohn said. “We’ve also had second-time round brides, who are not looking for the big poofy tulle.”

Local Love is also more accessible for vendors, who typically pay between $1,500 and $2,000 for a booth at a large wedding fair, Bohn said. In contrast, she charges between $350 and $500.

In addition to the usual wedding dress merchants, florists and photographers, the event will feature vendors such as pre-marital psychologist Jenny McAlister, who specializes in counselling couples before they get hitched.

There will also be a photo booth and GIF booth for those so inclined.

The most satisfying feeling for Bohn is when she hears from a bride that she made their big day that much less stressful.

“We’ve gotten some awesome emails from brides saying ‘Thank you so much, I have high anxiety, I could never go to one of those (big) shows’.”