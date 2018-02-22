News / Edmonton

Walterdale bridge construction worker dies after being injured on the job

A man in his 60s was found unconscious on the bridge Tuesday afternoon





A man has died after being injured while working on the Walterdale Bridge, according to Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

OHS spokesperson Lauren Welsh said a man in his 60s was found unconscious around noon Tuesday, following contact with a vehicle or equipment.

The man later died, but no other specifics have been determined around what caused the injury, Welsh said.

“It appears that no one witnessed the actual incident,” she said.

OHS workers are on site investigating.  

