Some charges withdrawn, but investigation into smoke-inhalation death of baby continues

Edmonton police have withdrawn several charges but continue to investigate the death of a baby boy who died of smoke inhalation in a fire last summer.

Five-month-old Hunter Brown died in the deliberately-set house fire on Aug. 22 in south Edmonton.

Although police charged two people in connection with the fire shortly afterwards—alleging that patio furniture on the porch was purposely set on fire—they said in a release Friday that the Crown had assessed the evidence and determined that it did not meet a "reasonable likelihood" of conviction.

As a result, a number of charges have been withdrawn, including all of the charges against the 20-year-old female.

But Bronson Woycenko, 20, still faces two counts of mischief and faces a new charge of causing damage to property.

The baby's father, Cordell Brown, told media at the time that he was sleeping on the main floor while his wife Angie Tang was asleep a floor above with their son, Hunter.

Firefighters rescued Tang and Hunter but the baby died of smoke inhalation.

Brown and six others who lived in the house escaped on their own.

Police say no other information is being released at this time, but homicide detectives continue to investigate.