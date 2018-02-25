Another round? Soccer fans hope beer partnership can help revive soccer team

Local soccer fans were crying into their beers after FC Edmonton shut down last November.

Now, the club’s most enthusiastic supporters are hoping a few pints can help revive professional soccer in Edmonton.

YEG4CPL, the group pushing to bring FC Edmonton back as a member of the Canadian Premier League, will launch a partnership with local brewery Sea Change on March 2.

“Soccer and beer is kind of synonymous,” said the group’s spokesman Nathan Terlesky.

“You usually have a few pints at the pub before you go to the game, have a few pints at the game, have a few pints after the game to celebrate a win or deal with a loss.”

The partnership will kick off at Arcadia craft beer bar and will be the first in a series of Friday-night YEG4CPL events aimed at drumming up support for FC Edmonton’s return.

Sea Change will be served at each event, and a plan is in the works to brand some bottles of their blonde ale with the YEG4PCL logo.

Terlesky said the brewery partnership is a first among CPL supporter groups in Canada.

“Edmonton loves local craft beer, and I think that having them behind it, and helping them promote us and us promote them, it’s just one of those natural fits,” he said.

YEG4CPL started with just six members in December and has grown to about 30.

The group has a website supporters can join at RallyRabbit.ca, named for a rabbit that hopped a fence and bolted across the field during a game at Foote Field in 2011. FC Edmonton was losing 3-0 at the time, and came back to pull off the win.

Tom and Dave Fath, the brothers who owned the soccer club, have stated that they need to be convinced the CPL will work in Edmonton, so that’s what Terlesky and his crew are setting out to do. On April 7, the group will invite the Fath brothers to one of its events and ask them for a yes or no answer on whether they’ll revive the team.

“We’re trying to make enough noise that he can hear that there is (grassroots) support for this club and this sport in the city,” Terlesky said.

Sea Change Brewing founder and co-owner Ian McIntosh said sports and craft beer make sense together, and he will consider making YEG4CPL an exclusive brew in the future.

“Honestly, we’re just happy to get into the scene and help support the local soccer scene,” he said.