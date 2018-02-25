'He was never one to quit': Player's legacy keeps cancer fundraiser going

Tammy Coley remembers how even when her former student Matt Cook learned his cancer was terminal, he stayed strong.

“Even then, he would say things like, ‘There are other people going through things worse than me.’ You could argue that, but that’s just the kind of person he was,” Coley said.

It’s that strength of spirit that inspired Coley to start the 24 Hour Charity Challenge, a hockey game that raises money to fund care packages for teens going through cancer treatments.

Cook lost his life to osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in 2010 at the age of 18.

“He had a perseverance and a spirit that I think we can all learn from … he was never one to quit,” Coley said.

Now in its seventh year, the fundraiser supports the Matt Cook Foundation ‘Cares Packages’ program, which delivers a bundle of items to make the stay at the hospital a little more comfortable, especially for teens. It includes items such as an iPad, Beats by Dre headphones and an iTunes gift card.

“It helps them stay connected to their friends and their community, fills some of the time as they’re getting treatments, so it’s just a bunch of things that Matt really felt would help those young people,” Coley said.

Part of the reason the foundation works to make lives better for kids in the hospital rather than putting the money directly towards cancer research is because of Matt’s own experience when undergoing cancer treatments.

Moving from the Stollery Children’s Hospital to the Cross Cancer Institute is a tough transition for teenagers, Coley said.

"The doctors and nurses are as wonderful as ever, but it’s a hard place for a teenager to be, because that’s not the population that’s there.”

Cook played bantam and midget AAA with the Canadian Athletic Club and Junior A with the Bonnyville Pontiacs. After losing his leg to the bone cancer, he took up sledge hockey and played with the Canadian national team. He helped win Canada win bronze at the 2009 World Championships in Czech Republic.

After he learned his cancer was terminal, he didn't give up – he attended Olympics training camp and was hoping to compete in the Vancouver 2010 Paralympics.

“Everything was falling into place. And then it’s like the Terry Fox story – it came back in his lungs and he ended up being too sick to play,” Coley said.

Although he never made it to the Paralympics, Cook continues to inspire kids today through the foundation and the charity hockey game.

“That’s part of what’s so special,” Coley said. “A big part of what we’re doing is it’s about trying to inspire the young kids.”

Every cent and dollar raised from the fundraiser goes towards supporting the Matt Cook Foundation, Coley said.

She spearheaded the 24-hour hockey game because she wanted it to reflect Cook’s strength as he faced the disease. Last year, the event raised more than $54,000.

“We wanted it to be hard … We really wanted that to be a reflection of that work ethic and that resilience,” Coley said.

She said the event would not be what it is today without the “massive” number of volunteers, and is also thankful to the Canadian Athletic Club for donating their arena year after year.

And while Cook’s legacy has left the biggest impact on young kids, Coley acknowledges he left a mark on her, too.

“When you’re sort of thinking about first-world problems, it makes you think about the struggles he went through and his family had to go through. It really puts things into perspective.”