Following harassment allegations, home of the Needle Vinyl Tavern goes on the market

Three months after the Needle Vinyl Tavern closed its doors over sexual-assault allegations levelled against an owner, the venue is now on the market.

“We will be leasing the space to a new tenant and going out to market to find that new tenant,” Tegan Martin-Drysdale, president of the RedBrick Group of Companies that owns the Jasper Avenue building, confirmed in an email to Metro.

The Needle opened to much fanfare in March 2016 after an extensive renovation to outfit the space as a live music venue.

However, last November the Needle announced it would shut down "until further notice" following the resignation of an employee who claimed one of the bar's owners had groped her and that staff refused to address her similar concerns over a new hire.

In the Nov. 21 Facebook post, the owners wrote they could not “safely operate the venue at the present time” — but now they seem to have thrown in the towel for good.

Ward 1 Coun. Scott McKeen says one of the owners of the Needle had approached him about the city purchasing the venue.

“I’m not sure how civic government can help,” McKeen said. “We cannot invest in private-sector entities like that. But I will continue to give it some thought.”

McKeen said the Needle was a "boon to live music" and that its closure is a loss for Edmonton — but he said he does not take the allegations lightly.

“I think the allegations from what I know were very serious,” he said. “They had to be dealt with.”

He said he hopes the complainant is being looked after.

It remains to be seen whether the space will stay a music venue, but Carly Klassen, executive director of Alberta Music, said the location will be missed.

Alberta Music, a non-profit advocating for musicians, is located in the same building as the former venue.

“It was a great space for local and touring artists,” Klassen said. “It was the right size venue, and we don’t have another venue of that size.”