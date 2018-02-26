Lashing out: Edmonton woman founds extension empire as lash trend gains steam

In the last few years Edmontonian Courtney Buhler has been featured in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, but to see her handiwork you have to look closely.

Really, really closely.

Buhler is an increasingly in-demand lash technician—meaning someone who applies eyelash extensions. For the uninitiated, lash extensions are individual fake lashes glued to your real ones; they’ve recently gone from niche product to full-on fad.

Buhler is also the CEO of Sugarlash PRO, a local lash extension company she founded four years ago, that has since ballooned into a mini-empire that exports products to 80 countries and teaches courses in person and online

The Edmonton-based company is now the third-biggest lash company in the North America, she says.

“We haven’t really focused on local Edmonton markets so it has been low key about Sugarlash PRO and how big it is, and I think the word is getting out [locally] now—it’s an interesting feeling,” she said.

“I don’t know why but it almost feels more humbling or surreal to be recognized in your home town or your home market opposed to the global stage.”

Buhler worked as a lash technician for six years before going into business, because she says she wanted to offer more natural looking lashes.

“I really wanted them to look realistic, so it was a velvety sheen finish like natural hair instead of the glossy or plastic-looking or eyelashes so matte that they looked dull,” she said.

As lashes become more popular, a growing number of people are looking to follow the footsteps of people like Buhler.

Jessi Love, CEO and founder of Lash Line Academy and Supplies in Summerside, teaches classes to would-be technicians, and credits social media and celebrities like Kylie Jenner for popularizing lengthy lashes.

“The industry has blown up. It’s almost flooded now,” she said.

Three years ago, Love says she’d train a class of technicians every two months, but now she runs classes weekly to keep up with demand. Technicians individually glue each lash using long tweezers, in sessions that can take several hours. The treatment lasts 3 weeks.

“A lot of people are thinking it’s going to be easy money which it’s not. That’s why the market is so flooded with not very good work right now,” she said.

Buhler says she kept her lash secrets to herself for a long time, but eventually decided to start teaching in response to demand.

She adds she never expected her company to get as big as it did.

“I think generally it’s just kind of the Albertan way, that we just do keep on doing our thing,” she said.