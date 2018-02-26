Realtors, condo boards scramble to sort out weed issues ahead of legalization

Realtors and condo boards are sparking up conversations about pot as legalization looms.

Anand Sharma, President and Condominium Manager with the Northern Alberta Chapter of the Canadian Condominium Institute, said condo corporations should start revising their rules if they haven’t already, to prevent sticky situations when tenants start lighting up legally.

“The bottom line is people are going to have to seek legal counsel to tighten up their bylaws or address some of these issues in their bylaws,” Sharma said.

“If they don’t, then they risk a lot of conflict within the condominium community and potential legal issues between unit owners involving the condominium corporation.”

Many condos allow smoking in units, and some have bylaws permitting smoking on balconies, which could mostly extend to smoking marijuana.

Complications can arise with a condo board’s duty to accommodate, however, when a tenant in a non-smoking building has a prescription for medicinal marijuana, or when a neighbour has a cannabis allergy.

“This is a problem even in townhouse style buildings from the late 70s, early 80s, where some of the barriers between the units are not very strong and the smell does definitely permeate, especially in basements,” Sharma said.

“So this is going to affect every type of multi-family housing dwelling in the city.”

The federal government’s legalization framework gives condo boards the power to change their bylaws, but the threshold for a bylaw change is 75 per cent support – which Sharma said can be hard to meet.

“You need time, and that’s the key thing,” he said.

Residents will be allowed to grow up to four plants at home, which Sharma said raises concerns around utilities and extra use of water and electricity.

Darcy Torhjelm, broker/owner of Re/Max Real Estate in Stony Plain, said home growing presents a host of problems and could lead to homes being “stigmatized."

Torhjelm is concerned homeowners will use fertilizers and other products to make their plants as potent as possible, and may also use extra light and heat for the growing process.

If not done properly, he said that could lead to air quality issues.

Torhjelm points to stories in the United States where some people have started fires by improperly trying to extract oil from their marijuana plants.

“You’ve got insurance companies that may or may not insure you once they find out that your property has been stigmatized, even if it’s been remedied,” Torhjelm said.

“If you don’t get insurance, you can’t get a mortgage. You don’t get a mortgage, you can’t buy a house."

The Realtors Association of Edmonton will host a cannabis forum on March 20 to discuss legalization issues in the real estate industry, with a panel including members of Alberta Health Services, the City of Edmonton, Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods and the Insurance Bureau of Canada.