AHS warns of potential exposure to meningococcal disease

Attendees of a drop-in music and story program at an Edmonton library may have been exposed to an invasive meningococcal disease, according to Alberta Health Services.

AHS says in a press release Tuesday that a person who visited Lois Hole Public Library’s Sing, Sign, Laugh and Learn program on Feb. 21 between 10:15 to 11 a.m. has a confirmed case of the disease.

Anyone else who was at the program could have been exposed.

Health officials are asking anyone who attended the program to call Health Link at 811 as soon as possible, and to monitor themselves for symptoms of invasive meningococcal disease from now until March 4.

According to the release, symptoms develop two to 10 days after exposure and could include: sudden fever, drowsiness, irritability, intense headache, vomiting, stiff neck, or a skin rash that spreads rapidly, beginning as reddish/purple spots that don’t disappear when pressed.