Council lifts moratorium on combative sports

City council voted to lift Edmonton's combative sports ban on Tuesday.

“There is more work to do but we are definitely on the right path. So council obviously felt confident to be able to remove the moratorium and allow the industry to recommence in a safer fashion,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“We look forward to everybody working hard with us to ensure that fighter safety remains paramount.”

Council passed the moratorium on Dec. 7, 2017, following a report into the June 2017 death of boxer and UFC fighter Tim Hague.

Hague was knocked out in a fight with Adam Braidwood, suffering a brain haemorrhage and dying in hospital two days later.

The 125-page report stated some safety policies were not followed in the lead-up to the fight.

Although the moratorium has been lifted, Coun. Tim Cartmell says it’s not really “business as usual”.

"The business director Mr. (David) Aitken has put some processes and procedures in place to address the concerns that came out of the MMP report,” Cartmell said.

“We will talk about a bit more restriction and a bit more registration around event managers and those things in May but for now we are confident that we have enough policy in place and the attention of the stakeholders in place.”