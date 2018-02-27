'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge

Joel Holmberg’s family has owned his acreage since 1976, but the Barrhead County man says it’s not really his.

That's why he made a Facebook post on Sunday extending an offer for an Indigenous family, or possibly several, to move onto his five acres of land northwest of Edmonton.

Free of charge.

“As much as I’ve paid for it and I’ll be paying for it for the next 20 years, it was stolen land to begin with,” Holmberg said.

His offer is simple: if you're Indigenous and "want to be free on the land" Holmberg wants to hear from you.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post has since had nearly 200 shares and more than 450 ‘Likes’.

Holmberg has had a deep respect and appreciation for Indigenous culture ever since his parents opened up his B.C. childhood home to elders from the Sinixt Nation during a travelling expedition.

That was further reinforced when he was invited to a healing ceremony on the Red Pheasant First Nation in Saskatchewan when he had hepatitis C in his liver. He believes the ceremony is the reason he was able to recover.

“It absolutely changed my life in every way … I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for my contact with those people,” Holmberg said.

He said it “breaks his heart” to hear of Indigenous people being killed, but it was Canadians’ reaction to non-guilty verdicts for the accused in the trials of Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine that made him to want to do something.

“I’ve just been following everything going on in the news and trying to put my feet in an Indigenous person’s shoes right now,” Holmberg said. “It feels like a terrifying place to be for an Indigenous person right now.”

He feels Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians are divided, but wants to show it’s not that way across the country.

“My intention was to show that not everyone feels that way and there’s Canadians like myself who understand the history of genocide and love and respect Indigenous culture,” Holmberg said.

“Hopefully it will be the start to some positive change in this country.”

Holmberg said he has space on his land for potentially more than one family, and the response has been "massive”.

“I’m getting a lot of calls and messages,” he said. “I’ve made some good contacts with people in the traditional Indigenous community who are going to come out and camp.”