Mayor says city's commitment to gender equity consistent with federal budget decisions

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says the federal government’s commitment to gender pay equity falls in line with efforts by the City of Edmonton to bring the issue to the forefront.

He says council’s parental leave policy, attempts to hire more women and people from diverse backgrounds, and council’s decision to undertake gender-based analysis training are all examples of moving towards more gender equity.

“I think we, fundamentally as leaders in Edmonton, believe in gender equality as well and we share the goal and we will work through it together,” he said.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced $100 million over five years to Status of Women Canada to expand a grants program for projects aimed at advancing gender equality and $1.8 million over two years to develop a strategy to get more men and boys involved in addressing the issue as part of the 2018 budget.

Iveson says people in any job classification should “theoretically” be paid the same for the same job, which is the position the city takes, but says there might be inequality in the number of women holding high-paying positions.

“There is no doubt that even in our organization, if you broke it down you will find inequities and it takes work to make more women into those parts of our workforce. But we look forward to that work.”

The federal budget went through a full gender-based analysis, which involves thinking about how every tax or spending measure would impact men and women in different ways, while also taking considerations like age, income, ethnicity and other intersecting factors into account.

Iveson was also pleased with the federal government’s decision to allocate $150 million to the opioid crisis as that was also consistent with the Mayor's Task Force on Opioids.